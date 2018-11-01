Towering Statue Projection-Mapped At Night To Honor Late Indian Statesman

This is pretty wild – projection mapping on the world’s tallest statue, a 182-meter tall bronze-clad tribute to an Indian statesman.

The Statue of Unity in the state of Gujarat honors the late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, often called the “Iron Man of India” for his role in the nation’s struggle for independence. For some sense of scale, the statue doubles the height of the Statue of Liberty in NYC.

At night, the statue is illuminated by 51 Christie laser projectors, in a program pulled together by Pyramid Technologies and German laser show producer HB-Laser.  It is the largest ever deployment of high-brightness projectors for a permanent installation in India.

