Rich Ventura Goes Deep On ALP – NEC’s New Retail Analytics Platform

NEC Display has been fairly quietly involved in analytics for a long time now, but it just got very serious and noisy about that capability, with the launch of something called ALP – which is short for Analytics Learning Platform.

It’s a retail intelligence program that uses cameras and other sensors, AI, big data, cloud computing and network appliances to give retailers a better sense of what’s going on in their stores.

Tied to digital signage, a retail intelligence platform can optimize messaging based on who’s in there, how long they’re in there, and the historical patterns of what those people tend to buy. The gold for retail operators is understanding conversion ratios – the what really happened stuff when messages were pushed.

There is no shortage of retail intelligence platforms out there, but none that I know of built from the ground up with signage as a core element. I spoke with NEC’s Rich Ventura, who drove the project, to talk about ALP’s roots, how people in the signage ecosystem plug in, and how it all fits.

