Rich Ventura Goes Deep On ALP – NEC’s New Retail Analytics Platform

NEC Display has been fairly quietly involved in analytics for a long time now, but it just got very serious and noisy about that capability, with the launch of something called ALP – which is short for Analytics Learning Platform.

It’s a retail intelligence program that uses cameras and other sensors, AI, big data, cloud computing and network appliances to give retailers a better sense of what’s going on in their stores.

Tied to digital signage, a retail intelligence platform can optimize messaging based on who’s in there, how long they’re in there, and the historical patterns of what those people tend to buy. The gold for retail operators is understanding conversion ratios – the what really happened stuff when messages were pushed.

There is no shortage of retail intelligence platforms out there, but none that I know of built from the ground up with signage as a core element. I spoke with NEC’s Rich Ventura, who drove the project, to talk about ALP’s roots, how people in the signage ecosystem plug in, and how it all fits.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜
Followed, as is tradition, by #FixCodeThursdays and #ClarifyProposalThursdays #hic #It’sMiddayThereRight? 🙂 https://t.co/SZngUVOoRz - 15 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment