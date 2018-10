This is the second iteration of a massive video wall in the lobby of the NYC-based internet media company IAC.

The first version went up in 2012, using Prysm laser phosphor display cubes. Six years on, V2 uses 1.4mm pixel pitch LED modules.

The 117×10-foot wall was designed, engineered and integrated by Video Corporation of America and uses Christie Digital CorePlus LEDs and four Christie Spyder X80 processors. The wall drives more than 52 million pixels and is 4K 60 frames per second-ready.