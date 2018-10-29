DSE ONE EUROPE Conference In London Moved Back To May 2019

The Digital Signage Expo folks have shifted plans for a one-day event in London from December of this year to May of next year.

DSE ONE-EUROPE was originally set for Dec. 5th in London, a few weeks from now, but will now be in May 2019. I can only find stuff that generally says May, though, and the website material is still built around a December event. So no hard date, as far as I know.

Not terribly surprised. December is getting pretty late in the year for an event. Tying it in with the London Digital Signage Week stuff that typically goes on in early May would make some sense, and DSE has been a sponsor in the past.

Still with DSE, registration is now open for the full show next March, once again in Las Vegas. The trade show has a Halloween Registration Special: For one week only from Oct. 29 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 2, you can register using the promo code DSEBOO for 20 percent off the purchase of any conference package.