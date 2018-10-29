DC Arena Uses Tiled Screens To Change Concession Branding On Demand

These are concessions at the renovated Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, home to NHL hockey and NBA basketball.

What’s interesting to me is how the digital signage is not just the menu boards, but also the headers for the concessions – which allows the venue operator to rebrand a stand pretty much on the fly. That means if the demographics are significantly different by event – and by extension what a chunk of the crowd likes to eat and drink – that can happen.

Denver-based Ping HD drives more than 200 displays within the dining areas of the arena.

 

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
@sixteennine

