Fail: Digital Menu Gets Print Fix

You kinda have to be a signage nerd to immediately see the badness of this, but when you do …

A reader from Ohio sent this in from his local juice shop: “Not only are they just layouts thrown on USBs, that don’t fill the whole screen, one of the screens has been non-functioning for over a month (according to an employee), so they just threw a good old fashion poster on top of the screen.”

Well, hand-claps for whoever decided some information – albeit analog – beats a black screen. But really???

The sad part is the digital menu design isn’t half-bad. Lotsa text, but not too bad.