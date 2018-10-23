DSF Coffee And Controversy Almost Sold Out – Register Now

I am told there are limited seats still available for the annual Digital Signage Federation Coffee and Controversy breakfast event  – which is a week today in New York, during what has grown into New York Digital Signage Week.

The Oct. 30th panel will feature the CEOs of two of the most active and aggressive companies in the signage ecosystem – Chris Riegel of STRATACACHE and Jeff Hastings of BrightSign. The panel is nicely rounded out with Beth Warren, the Senior VP for retail at New York-based CRI.

I am the moderator and referee for the session, which starts at 8 and runs to 11 am at Google’s NYC offices in lower Manhattan. Coffee and breakfast are served and the price is right – free.

There has been a pile of registrations – but based on experience, the DSF is expecting a percentage of no-shows.

Register here …

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜
LED Lobby Feature Wall Centerpiece of Reimagined Miami Office Tower https://t.co/bBaBF4HUrr https://t.co/2KCwzoev3e - 12 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment