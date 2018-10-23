DSF Coffee And Controversy Almost Sold Out – Register Now

I am told there are limited seats still available for the annual Digital Signage Federation Coffee and Controversy breakfast event – which is a week today in New York, during what has grown into New York Digital Signage Week.

The Oct. 30th panel will feature the CEOs of two of the most active and aggressive companies in the signage ecosystem – Chris Riegel of STRATACACHE and Jeff Hastings of BrightSign. The panel is nicely rounded out with Beth Warren, the Senior VP for retail at New York-based CRI.

I am the moderator and referee for the session, which starts at 8 and runs to 11 am at Google’s NYC offices in lower Manhattan. Coffee and breakfast are served and the price is right – free.

There has been a pile of registrations – but based on experience, the DSF is expecting a percentage of no-shows.

