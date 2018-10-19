Submission Deadline For The Digital Signage Awards Is Oct. 31st

A reminder that the Digital Signage Awards submission deadline is less than two weeks out – with entries needing to be in by Oct. 31st.

16:9 is the presenting sponsor of the global awards, and based on what I am hearing from the team that organizes the awards and event in Amsterdam, during ISE, entries are up over 2018 and the entrants are indeed global, with some very well-known and respected companies making a pitch for consideration.

Details on the awards, including how to submit, are all here.

Why enter?

Award-winning ALWAYS looks good in a company summary. Being in consideration for great work is good for morale around the company, and a fantastic way to recognize efforts and achievements. Being a winner or finalist means your company and client rub elbows with people producing some of the best work on the planet in our industry.