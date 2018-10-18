North Sydney Club Makes Interactive Wall Its Digital Centerpiece

When the 90 year old Harbord Diggers club in Sydney, Australia’s northern beaches area went through a massive redevelopment project, the backers wanted to have a digital centerpiece at the facility that told the club’s back story and present in a visually interesting and playful way.

The Mounties Group, developers of a project that now encompasses dining, recreation and residential, hired on the Aussie interactive firm Prendi – which proposed a 12-screen narrow bezel video wall.

“We instantly knew this would be sure to catch the attention of visitors, so the content had to be immersive, in-keeping with the environment, and engaging enough to appeal to their intergenerational community,” says Prendi, summing up a project video.

