Freshwater Founder Matt Downey On Retail Tech And The Opportunity He Sees In Epaper

Matt Downey’s time in digital signage traces way, way back to the days when Premier Retail Networks was, by far, the big dog in putting screen networks in retail environments.

His time with PRN – working with clients like Walmart – eventually led him into working directly for one of his big grocer clients. Not long after that, he took a leap and started his own company. I’d say it was a big leap, but he started out with a whale client – his current employer.

Many years later, Freshwater Digital is a well established digital signage solutions provider, with double-digit growth every year and a client list that’s rich in big companies that’s not only local to Grand Rapids, Michigan, but also includes organizations that are much further afield.

Matt and I get into the roots of Freshwater, and lessons learned. We also go pretty deep into a new area he’s going after in a big way – e-paper tags and shelf labels.

