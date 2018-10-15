Tributes Pouring In For Lyle Bunn – 1954-2018

A real testament to how much Lyle Bunn was liked and respected in this industry is the volume of comments the news on Saturday of his passing last week has generated here and, particularly, on Linkedin.

You can read some of comments – 23 at the moment – in this embedded Linkedin post.

I’ve also had some quiet notes from industry friends expressing shock and sadness.

Gail Chiasson has written a piece about Lyle for DailyDOOH that you can read here …

I’m too far removed now, but suspect some industry folks in and around Toronto will make their way up to Brighton, Ontario on Saturday for his service.

Brighton Fellowship Christian Reformed Church

October 20, 2018 – 1:00 p.m.