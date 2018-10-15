Etisalat’s GITEX Booth Went Crazy This Week With Digital

I go to a lot of trade shows, of all sizes, but I have never seen anything like what the UAE-based telecoms company Etisalat has up this week at the huge GITEX trade show in Dubai.

Think CES, but in a desert city on the other side of the planet from Las Vegas. Like CES, it attracts more than 100,000 people.

Etisalat, from what I read looking this booth up, is into all kinds of things and uses the show each year to demonstrate innovation and what’s next. Usually in over-the-top terms.

This is a video post Esprit Digital’s James Wilder put up on Linkedin.

There are lots of posts here and there calling this a flying car. I’m pretty sure it’s a very expensive, somewhat radio controlled balloon. But in amongst all that digital above, below and all over the walls, it  certainly gets people looking.

It’s Dubai – and Dubai is not known for subtlety.

 

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

