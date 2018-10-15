Appspace Shifting Platform From Flash To Progressive Web App

I kinda made the assumption Adobe Flash was ancient history for software companies in the digital signage ecosystem, but apparently not.

The software firm Appspace just pushed out an interesting mass email to its contacts database that says the company happy to announce that by the end of this year, all Flash-based tools in Appspace will be replaced with the Appspace Progressive Web App (PWA).

Says the note:

Specifically, users will notice Flash permission warnings disappear from all channel preview functions and advanced channel design tools. While this announcement is excellent news for users, it’s just the start. By embracing PWA technology, we open the door to a whole new way users can access information.

Unlike native apps, such as those found on media player devices, a Progressive Web App is accessed like a regular website rather than downloaded and installed. This hosted approach enables us to offer a high-quality app experience with the same functionality as native apps, at endless scale. Other benefits include:

Your Appspace App is always up-to-date

Zero downtime for app updates

Preview channels anywhere, anytime, on any browser

Fast load speeds

Lower storage requirements

Use the app while offline

Appspace says the first partner company using PWA is Crestron – for its conference room tech.

Adds the company:

We are currently working with several other hardware and app manufacturers (sorry, we can’t say who) that have set their sights on combining the technology with HTML cards to deliver new workplace services for their users.

This SEEMS a lot like how other cloud-based CMS software companies do things with HTML5 and web services and so on, but I will leave it to my propeller-head readers to verify that or confirm it is different. PWA is a Google thing, related to Chrome, and Appspace has been nuzzling up to Google after its longtime tech giant friend Cisco largely backed out of the signage market.

Regardless, I am sure there are lots of people happy to see resource-hungry Flash in the rear view mirror. Flash is end of life’d in 2020, so anyone on it kinda had to find another way.