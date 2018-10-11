Now That McCafe Is Using Print Labels And Packing Tape For Digital Menu Messaging???

We noted in August, as spotted by a reader, a McCafe in central NYC that was using electrical tape – instead of CMS software – to delete (OK, hide) menu items on a digital board.

That same reader was in the place this morning and noticed:

“It has now got paper labels stuck on all three main menu boards, with clear packing tape, telling folks about the 2,000 calorie diet, which seems to duplicate the message displayed on the screen. I can only think this is for when the screens could be dark and the message needs to be seen.”

If the software platform is what I think it is, this is a training issue, not a tech issue – as in “I don’t know what to do”, “I forget how to…”, “I don’t have time to”, “I don’t want to”, or “Tape and labels are easier.”

Kinda mind-wobbling …

¯\_(?)_/¯