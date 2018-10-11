DSF Toronto’s First Breakfast Event Built Around Cannabis Legalization

The Toronto chapter of the Digital Signage Federation has firmed up plans for its first DSF Toronto Breakfast Session, on Nov. 14. They’ll be talking about cannabis – just weeks after Toronto and thew rest of Canada goes legal.

Here’s the synopsis of the planned session:

Designing in Prohibition :: My life as a Design Pioneer in the Cannabis Industry

On October 17, the entire Canadian population will legally be able to purchase recreational cannabis for the first time. And more than half of those Canadians (should they choose to do so), will have to purchase their Cannabis through a website designed by Matt Humphreys (he’s the CXO at a Montreal ecomm agency called Diff).

In most industry verticals, design research is fairly easy to come by, rules and regulations are accessible and understood, and people are readily available to talk about the subject matter. But in an industry that doesn’t yet exist, how do you navigate while making the right decisions?

Digital signage content creators, network operators, and integrators alike may all soon find themselves in with an opportunity to service this new industry. Hear first-hand how Matt helped make his way through the ever-changing landscape in the 2nd country in the world to legalize cannabis.

Very interesting, though I would say loudly that this is not a “may all soon” thing. The smart digital signage people would have been on this case many, many months ago – as the retail side of this industry absolutely begs for things like menu boards, promotional digital posters and interactive look-up screens that explain what will be a product wildly unfamiliar to a lot of buyers.

Were I 20 years younger and blessed with more time and energy, I would have been all over this as soon as the federal government green-lit the plans. But I’m not. Never even been in a dispensary or, ummm, Amsterdam coffee shop. Really interesting possibilities, though, and despite the exceptionally weird politics in the US, probably something that will continue to expand in the US.

Here are the details, of the event, which is sponsored and hosted by the integrator Advanced Inc.

8:30 – 9:10– Arrival, breakfast, networking

9:10 – 9:25 – Introductions

9:25 – 9:55 – Main presentation by Matt Humphreys

10 am– 10:30 – Questions and additional networking

Location:

Advanced Offices, 4180 Sladeview Cres, Suite 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 0A1

Registration Fees: Free for DSF Members / $15 USD Non Members

