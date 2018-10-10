These are end-caps with digital headers being put in by InstoreScreen in Whole Foods stores in the U.S. The grocer uses them to market house brands.
They’re LCD screens – custom-manufactured for the job (as opposed to some skinny LCDs which started out as conventional 16:9 screens and were then cut).
CEO Henrik Andersson spoke about his approach in a recent 16:9 podcast.
1 thought on “Digital Header Strips Top Whole Foods’ End-Caps”
A good step towards a profit by whole foods retail stores. I wonder why they wait for so long to apply this.