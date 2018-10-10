Digital Header Strips Top Whole Foods’ End-Caps

These are end-caps with digital headers being put in by InstoreScreen in Whole Foods stores in the U.S. The grocer uses them to market house brands.

They’re LCD screens – custom-manufactured for the job (as opposed to some skinny LCDs which started out as conventional 16:9 screens and were then cut).

CEO Henrik Andersson spoke about his approach in a recent 16:9 podcast.

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
