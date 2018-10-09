Annual DSF Coffee And Controversy Panel Set For Oct. 30 In NYC

The line-up is now set for the annual Coffee and Controversy breakfast event in New York, at the end of the month, during what has grown into New York Digital Signage Week.

The Oct. 30th panel will feature the CEOs of two of the most active and aggressive companies in the signage ecosystem – Chris Riegel of STRATACACHE and Jeff Hastings of BrightSign. The panel is nicely rounded out with Beth Warren, the Senior VP for retail at New York-based CRI.

I am the moderator and referee for the session, which starts at 8 and runs to 11 am at Google’s NYC offices in lower Manhattan. Coffee and breakfast are served and the price is right – free.

This event tends to sell out rapidly, and now that the line-up is set, that will happen again.

Register here …

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜
This week, we heard from Peter Livesey, CEO of @espritdigital Coming up overnight, Jeff Martin of Right Media tal… https://t.co/6sEaAFLX5E - 2 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment