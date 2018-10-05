PATTISON Onestop Says It Has Surpassed Captivate As Largest Elevator Screen Network In Canada

The Canadian OOH media company PATTISON Onestop, a division of Vancouver-based PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, says it now has the largest elevator screen network in Canada – surpassing the footprint of rival Captivate.

PATTISON Onestop says it now has more than 2,200 displays across all eight major markets in Canada, delivering over 3.2 million viewable ad impressions daily as people ride up and down in office towers.

The jump ahead of NYC-based Captivate comes after adding some 421 new elevator cabs in 43 properties, including The Guinness Tower in Vancouver, Bow Valley Square in Calgary, Royal Bank Plaza in Toronto and the IBM-Marathon tower in Montreal. Those are Oxford Properties buildings, so that presumably means the big Toronto-based commercial property company moved off Captivate.

The Captivate Canada site just rolls up overall North American numbers, so it’s not readily apparent what the current Canadian footprint is. Captivate is by far the dominant player in the U.S. I’m not entirely sure it even has substantial competitors in that country.

Way, way, way back in time – almost 20 years ago – I was GM and then VP Ops at Elevator New Network (which was merged with Captivate) and brought a bunch of these buildings online. That’s me pointing at a screen in Bow Valley Square, when I had a ‘stache, brown hair and active brain cells.

One of the guys I hired in Vancouver back in 2000 went over to PATTISON and has, I think, project-managed, all 2,200+ elevators in its network. Well done, Gino!

Pattison says the overall network is running on a new Content Management System (CMS), which I am guessing was built to purpose in-house. I think the company has long done that for its Toronto subway platform screens.

“We are pleased that PATTISON Onestop was selected as the preferred partner by these first-class properties in Canada’s most iconic business towers. The management of these office towers selected our network to provide their tenants and guests with a best-in-class experience. Over the past two years, we have made a tremendous investment in both content and technology to attain this leadership position within the Canadian Out-of-Home landscape,” says Randy Otto, President of PATTISON Outdoor.