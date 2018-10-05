LIRR Takes PowerPoint For Digital Signage To A New Low

Here’s an entirely new kind of digital signage fail – spotted by a reader this morning at the Atlantic (Brooklyn) Long Island Railroad (LIRR) station.

Normally, we see Windows or other errors on screens out in the wilds. In this case, somehow or other, there is a blank PowerPoint template up for all to see???

The reader said he didn’t see a mouse moving around, which might suggest this was a remote session. Normally, the digital signage network is used for service announcements.

Truly weird.

Or Microsoft has booked a very utilitarian marketing campaign for Office???