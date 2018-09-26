Mark Bennett Lays Out How MicroGigantic Does Digital Storytelling For Brands

In an industry that has, for years, had people endlessly blabbering away about how Content Is King – my God that’s clever! – it’s amazing to me how I can count the number of pure-play digital signage creative shops on one hand.

MicroGigantic is one of those rare shops – a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based boutique agency that does visual storytelling for brands – whether that’s retail or corporate.

The company’s roots are with one of the biggest brands in the Twin Cities – the mass merchandising retailer Target. Mark Bennett managed the Media Production group at Target – and a big part of that was feeding the many screens sprinkled around the huge stores.

It was a great gig, Bennett says, but he got the seven-year itch to go out on his own, and started MicroGigantic knowing there wasn’t a lot of competition for what he wanted to do.

His team does retail, but the real growth these days is for work in areas like corporate – with companies looking to make visual statements about what they do, and what they’re about.

