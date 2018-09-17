DPAA Sets Draft Speaker List For Video Everywhere Summit In NYC Oct. 30th

The Digital Place-Based Advertising Association (DPAA) has released a draft list of speakers for its annual Video Everywhere Summit in New York City, on Oct. 30th.

It’s a full day of presentations and panels on “multi-screen engagement, mobile/location data and the role of DOOH advertising in today’s fast evolving media ecosystem.”

This year’s speaker roster includes:

Denise Karkos, CMO, TD Ameritrade

Becky Brown, VP Global Marketing & Communications, Director of Digital Marketing Group, Intel

Alicia Hatch, CMO, Deloitte Digital

Terence Kawaja, Founder & CEO, LUMA Partners

Kristina Lutz, President of Investment, Starcom

Juliana Wurzburger, Senior Manager, Media Strategy and Partnerships, Samsung

Sean Peters, Chief Operations Officer, Zenith

Jeff Brooks, CMO, Casper

Ken Auletta, author, Frenemies

Anush Prabhu, Chief Strategy Officer, MediaCom USA

Agenda topics will cover multi-screen, programmatic, location data, new media models, and how brands are using technology.

“Our Video Everywhere Summit has established itself as the industry’s signature event for anyone interested in all aspects of multi-screen advertising,” says DPAA head Barry Frey. “This year’s Summit will once again offer a dynamic agenda that will reflect the energy of the digital out-of-home space and New York Digital Signage Week. We will present a full day of lively and informative discussions that will provide actionable takeaways for delegates.”

It’s a paid event. Registration is open, and attendees to the Summit or other Digital Signage Week events are eligible for preferred rates at the Roosevelt Hotel, where the conference is being held.

The summit is on the same day, same city as the Coffee and Controversy event running in the morning, as organized by the Digital Signage Federation. I’m the host/moderation/referee on that. We have one of the three panelists squared away. Working on other two. Tickets are already starting to run out on that, so if you are planning on attending, chop chop!