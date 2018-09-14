I get marketing emails all day, every day, from Chinese LED manufacturers showing me their latest pots and pans – and 99% of them look pretty much the same.
I thought this was different and kind of interesting, in terms of application for the digital OOH market. It’s a direct view LED sign, shaped like a crazily-large smartphone, that’s meant to be mounted on a streetlight pole, about 40% of the way up a pole.
The product, from a company called Vision Productions that’s up by the Shenzhen airport, is IP65 rated and ships with either 4, 5 or 10mm pitch LED. Up that high on a pole, 10mm is probably fine. The units, which come in three sizes, also ship with built in 3G/4G/WiFi. Could not tell you if they are FCC, UL or other certified for use over here.
Pic is a screen grab from the email I got. Couldn’t find the actual product on the website.
1 thought on “LED Displays As Street Lamp Digital OOH Signs”
When I was selling bus shelters I offered a solution to assist mobile carriers. By making shelters more tech oriented ie: solar panels, charging stations, BUT drum roll… routers to extend signals. I’m sure there is an engineer who gets the big picture.
Now we can offer so much more. Charter Digital Media