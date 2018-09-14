LED Displays As Street Lamp Digital OOH Signs

I get marketing emails all day, every day, from Chinese LED manufacturers showing me their latest pots and pans – and 99% of them look pretty much the same.

I thought this was different and kind of interesting, in terms of application for the digital OOH market. It’s a direct view LED sign, shaped like a crazily-large smartphone, that’s meant to be mounted on a streetlight pole, about 40% of the way up a pole.

The product, from a company called Vision Productions that’s up by the Shenzhen airport, is IP65 rated and ships with either 4, 5 or 10mm pitch LED. Up that high on a pole, 10mm is probably fine. The units, which come in three sizes, also ship with built in 3G/4G/WiFi. Could not tell you if they are FCC, UL or other certified for use over here.

Pic is a screen grab from the email I got. Couldn’t find the actual product on the website.