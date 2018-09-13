Tripleplay Using Famed Football Grounds As User Group Meet-up Site

User group meetings are not something I normally write about, but the UK software provider Tripleplay has arranged for a very cool venue for its annual meet-up with end-users and partner vendors – Stamford Bridge, the home of pro football (soccer) team Chelsea FC.

The central London venue is a client site.

Says Tripleplay: Our engineering team will be on hand throughout the event, providing delegates with personalised feature and product demonstrations, incorporating event partners such as:

If you’re a Tripleplay client or potential client, then make sure you register fast as the 9/27 event is now almost at full capacity. Or for more information about the agenda and the evening networking event, please click on the link: https://www.tripleplay.tv/tripleplay-user-group-2018/

I think some other companies have done this sort of thing here and there, and it makes sense. I know Signagelive has business ties with Liverpool and the Dutch CMS company works with the home grounds of Ajax in Amsterdam. Makes sense to go somewhere interesting if you can, as opposed to a banquet room in a Holiday Inn.

