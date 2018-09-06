Transparent LEDs And Interactive Walls At Nissan’s Amazing Ginza Experience Center

This is really something – the Nissan Crossing experience center in Tokyo’s famed Ginza shopping district.

The center has mostly been around since 1963, but was brought back and fully re-energized a couple of years ago, using a lot of technology.

The feature car turntable at the base has LED strips on the circular glass wall, and above the street on the second level, transparent LED mesh screens span the full length of the windows, running ambient content.

There is also a multitouch interactive wall on the 2nd level, telling the Nissan/Datsun story.

I really do need to get to Tokyo and Japan. ANYBODY I know has been there raves about the place.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

