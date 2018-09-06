Transparent LEDs And Interactive Walls At Nissan’s Amazing Ginza Experience Center

This is really something – the Nissan Crossing experience center in Tokyo’s famed Ginza shopping district.

The center has mostly been around since 1963, but was brought back and fully re-energized a couple of years ago, using a lot of technology.

The feature car turntable at the base has LED strips on the circular glass wall, and above the street on the second level, transparent LED mesh screens span the full length of the windows, running ambient content.

There is also a multitouch interactive wall on the 2nd level, telling the Nissan/Datsun story.

I really do need to get to Tokyo and Japan. ANYBODY I know has been there raves about the place.