Got An Opinion On SoC: Let Me Know Here

Getting some great insights from CEOs and CTOs on the current state, pros and cons and future of System on Chip displays – all for an updated special report I am doing with my friends at SignageOS, in Prague.

The report should be out in the fall, and we’re looking for as much feedback as we can get on who is using the tech, whether it meets needs, and where it falls down.

I’ve sent a form around to 20+ industry folks, but would welcome any insights from other knowledgeable folks I was too stupid to include on my email list.

If you are game, here’s the form: https://goo.gl/YBzb22

 

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
