New NYC Pier 17 Destination’s Atrium Enveloped In Direct-View LED

The same company that put together the sync’d LED messaging and ad displays at NYC’s busy Fulton Center has done a similar job at the new Pier 17 at the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan.

The technology service provider ANC has installed and now manages a new digital media network that includes more than 2,000 square feet of 4mm outdoor LED integrated throughout the complex.

“The Howard Hughes Corporation has worked closely with ANC to leverage the Seaport District’s rich history as New York’s original port of innovation,” says Saul Scherl, President of the New York regional offices if building owner/operator The Howard Hughes Corporation. “The use of cutting-edge technology is transforming Pier 17 into a state-of-the-art, dynamic environment, complete with engaging amenities and multi-media entertainment options for all our visitors.”

The four-story building was designed to be a year-round destination, with a 1.5-acre rooftop, several restaurants, outdoor bars, and a venue for concerts, cultural and public events. It also home to new live broadcast studios.

The building’s two-story atrium space, which is one of the main arteries to the rooftop terrace, consists of an LED ceiling and three levels featuring ribbon displays. These displays are customized to fit the various heights and slants of each atrium level’s façade, creating a new type of experience as consumers are engaged with eye-catching visuals as they move from floor to floor.

The unique column displays feature four flat sides which come seamlessly together at the corners without a gap, enabling content to transition from one column face to another without interruption. By using four individual flat faces, content creators can also clearly feature distinct pieces of content on each face before driving them as one canvas.

The digital media network includes:

One (1) 4mm Ceiling Display – 12.30’ high by 34.45’ wide

One (1) 4mm Lower Atrium Level Ribbon Display – 4.10’ high by 131.23’ wide

One (1) 4mm Middle Atrium Level Ribbon Display – 4.10’ high by 131.23 wide

One (1) 4mm Upper Ribbon Display – 4.10’ high by 86.94’ wide

One (1) 1.875mm Information Display – 6.30’ high by 17.32’ wide

Two (2) 4mm Column Displays – 19.68’ high by 3.28’ wide

The whole thing is controlled by ANC’s LiveSync operating system, all of the displays will be able to feature individual content or synchronize together to act as one canvas across the different locations.

I like this sort of thing because the owners went for it. You often see venues where there is a digital piece, but it’s just kinda there with a variety of other things. In this case, the business case and thinking was that the digital was central to the building experience and operating model.

I did a podcast recently with ANC’s Mark Stross, talking about how large spaces like this are activated.