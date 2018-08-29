Content, CREATIVE, IoT, People, PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Refik Anadol Talks About How He Develops His Mind-Blowing Digital Data Sculptures

If finding a free half-hour to talk is any indication, Refik Anadol is one busy, popular guy right now. That likely owes a lot to the mind-blowing data visualization work he’s been doing lately in public spaces.

He’s a Turkish-born digital media artist who now has a busy studio in Los Angeles doing what he calls parametric data sculptures for public art spaces.

If you have been in downtown San Francisco, you may have seen a big LED video wall in the lobby of a Salesforce tower that seems to have a corner glass window with live expanding foam – or something. It looks real, but it’s just three-dimensional digital art, driven by data.

More recently, he’s done several sync’d up visualizations on the LED walls of an expanded section of Charlotte, North Carolina’s airport. What’s happening on the screens there is all based on real-time data from airport operations. So what you see on the screens is shaped by things like luggage-handling systems.

Kinda crazy.

I caught up with Anadol recently at his LA studio, to get a sense of what he and his team does, and we have a broader discussion about visualized data.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Screens Help Tell Sporting World’s Post-9/11 Response In New Exhibit https://t.co/udDr39dlaQ https://t.co/gpySgensBO - 42 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Screens Help Tell Sporting World’s Post-9/11 Response In New Exhibit

Coke’s Ballyhooed Shape-Shifting LED Board In Time Square Is Now Very Much 2D

New NYC Pier 17 Destination’s Atrium Enveloped In Direct-View LED

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *