Refik Anadol Talks About How He Develops His Mind-Blowing Digital Data Sculptures

If finding a free half-hour to talk is any indication, Refik Anadol is one busy, popular guy right now. That likely owes a lot to the mind-blowing data visualization work he’s been doing lately in public spaces.

He’s a Turkish-born digital media artist who now has a busy studio in Los Angeles doing what he calls parametric data sculptures for public art spaces.

If you have been in downtown San Francisco, you may have seen a big LED video wall in the lobby of a Salesforce tower that seems to have a corner glass window with live expanding foam – or something. It looks real, but it’s just three-dimensional digital art, driven by data.

More recently, he’s done several sync’d up visualizations on the LED walls of an expanded section of Charlotte, North Carolina’s airport. What’s happening on the screens there is all based on real-time data from airport operations. So what you see on the screens is shaped by things like luggage-handling systems.

Kinda crazy.

I caught up with Anadol recently at his LA studio, to get a sense of what he and his team does, and we have a broader discussion about visualized data.