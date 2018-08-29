Got An Opinion On SoC: Let Me Know Here

Getting some great insights from CEOs and CTOs on the current state, pros and cons and future of System on Chip displays – all for an updated special report I am doing with my friends at SignageOS, in Prague.

The report should be out in the fall, and we’re looking for as much feedback as we can get on who is using the tech, whether it meets needs, and where it falls down.

I’ve sent a form around to 20+ industry folks, but would welcome any insights from other knowledgeable folks I was too stupid to include on my email list.

If you are game, here’s the form: https://goo.gl/YBzb22