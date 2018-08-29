16:9 Changes Afoot; May Be Disruptions Here And There

I’ve been working with a terrific WordPress expert this summer to clean up Sixteen:Nine, get it on a modern, heavily supported theme, and move it to https (secure).

That work is done and starting tomorrow the revamped site will start to replace the existing site. It will look very similar, but you may notice some subtle changes. The big driver was getting me off an unsupported, aging theme (and plugins) that one day would have bit me hard in the butt.

Readers may notice disruptions and general wonkiness over the next 2 or 3 days, and if so, it’s ok … good things are happening.