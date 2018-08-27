Huge LED Wall Fills Window At Polo Ralph Lauren US Open Tennis Store

The US Open starts today in greater New York City, and what’s also opened is a tennis-focused Polo Ralph Lauren store on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Integrator Media Services Worldwide has installed a two-storey high direct view LED in the main window of the store. This would be a pop-up store, as foot traffic at the facility is huge during the tournament, but the place is pretty quiet through much of the year.

I like the approach of using the wall as a backdrop for mannequins.

No word on what display tech used here.