Huge LED Wall Fills Window At Polo Ralph Lauren US Open Tennis Store

The US Open starts today in greater New York City, and what’s also opened is a tennis-focused Polo Ralph Lauren store on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Integrator Media Services Worldwide has installed a two-storey high direct view LED in the main window of the store. This would be a pop-up store, as foot traffic at the facility is huge during the tournament, but the place is pretty quiet through much of the year.

I like the approach of using the wall as a backdrop for mannequins.

No word on what display tech used here.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

