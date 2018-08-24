New Projection-Mapping Show Transforms Historic NYC Building To Virtual Ocean Liner

A new projection-mapping attraction launches today in New York, a multimedia experience called Dream Ship DestiNY that makes visitors feel like they’ve found their way on to a classic ocean liner, travelling to Manhattan.

The 360 degree projection mapping job was developed and delivered by Montreal’s Moment Factory, and runs starting today at the Cunard Building in NYC’s financial district. The ornate building was the one-time headquarters of the Cunard Steamship Line luxury cruise liner company and is now an events space run by the hospitality company Cipriani. It’s a protected building and was, until 2000, a US Postal Service branch.

Previews start today and it is $19-$29 to see the show.

The show has some similarities to the one Moment put together for a landmark church in Montreal – using projection-mapping to attract ticketed crowds and help pay for the upkeep of the historic building.

The journey begins on board D.S. Destiny. Book your tickets today at https://t.co/lpakpnttjr #DreamShipDestiNY pic.twitter.com/UmM0S2M8D1 — D.S. DestiNY (@dsdestinynyc) August 14, 2018