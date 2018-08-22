BUSINESS, PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Pierre Gendron On Stingray’s Digital Signage Expansion Plans

Stingray Digital Media Group is one the world’s biggest providers of multi-platform music services, with 11,000 commercial clients in 156 countries.

The Montreal company’s core business is piped-in music channels for commercial and residential, but it also has a growing operation in digital experiences for retail – like flashy screen networks in big Canadian sporting goods stores.

That side of the business is led by Pierre Gendron, a former pro hockey player who found his way into digital signage doing an early version of it for company golf tournaments around Quebec. That company evolved and developed into Groupe Viva, which was then acquired in 2015 by Stingray.

Now part of a much larger organization, Gendron talks in this chat about what Stingray offers and how it intends to grow. One of those ways is through acquisition, and we get into why Stingray recently bought Toronto-based NovraMedia, which gives the company a big national bank customer and a stronger digital signage foothold in English Canada and beyond.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
