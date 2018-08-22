CREATIVE, LED, PROJECTS no comments

Giant Vertical LED Wall Greets Visitors To Northwestern U’s New Athletic Center

The lobby of the newly opened Walter Athletics Center at Northwestern University in Chicago has a giant vertical LED wall, as well as what looks like large tiled (and possibly interactive) flat-panel display walls to the sides. The facility, which opened August 1st, sits on the shores of Lake Michigan at the school’s Evanston campus.

I like the clever use of video – like a swimmer in a pool lane – that was shot and rendered with the format in mind.

Middle section of video shows the lobby:

The facility is part of a $270 million (yup, not a typo) athletics facilities upgrade project at the Division 1 school.

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Toronto Buses Getting Pairs Of Information Screens That, Surprisingly, Aren’t For Ads https://t.co/ClHXcMFntm https://t.co/fryDCISPh2 - 1 hour ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Toronto Buses Getting Pairs Of Information Screens That, Surprisingly, Aren’t For Ads

Coin-Op Laundry Uses Digital Signage To Drive Programs, Trim Costs

Biz Dev Alert: LED-Palooza Planned At Crimson Tide’s Main Sports Venues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *