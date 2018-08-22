Giant Vertical LED Wall Greets Visitors To Northwestern U’s New Athletic Center

The lobby of the newly opened Walter Athletics Center at Northwestern University in Chicago has a giant vertical LED wall, as well as what looks like large tiled (and possibly interactive) flat-panel display walls to the sides. The facility, which opened August 1st, sits on the shores of Lake Michigan at the school’s Evanston campus.

I like the clever use of video – like a swimmer in a pool lane – that was shot and rendered with the format in mind.

Middle section of video shows the lobby:

Welcome to Walter Athletics Center. Let’s take a look around… ?#B1GCats pic.twitter.com/RXmHfUqKUM — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 2, 2018

The facility is part of a $270 million (yup, not a typo) athletics facilities upgrade project at the Division 1 school.