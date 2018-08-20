Gatwick Becomes Poster Child For Digital Signage Failover Planning

A damaged connectivity cable has taken the flight information display boards offline at London Gatwick Airport today, forcing airport staff to – honest – get out the dry erase markers and scribble information on whiteboards.

As an industry friend noted, having sent me news of this: “They seem to have forgotten all about the enterprise standards of Local Data / Fail over – Back-up systems / Independent internet connections on mission critical applications …”

Indeed.

Somebody in airport IT, or an exec who didn’t listen to the IT people, is due for a world-class version of what the Brits call a “bollocking.”

Hat Tip to the poor souls doing what they can. I’d assume if this happened at a hellpit of an airport like LaGuardia or Newark, somebody would just put a pillow in front of their face and read completely un-hearable updates into the public address system.

Due to damage to a Vodafone fibre optic cable, we are continuing to display our flight info manually. Contingencies are working – we have whiteboards and friendly staff on hand to help, and tens of thousands of passengers have departed on time. Apologies for any inconvenience. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) August 20, 2018