Gatwick Becomes Poster Child For Digital Signage Failover Planning

A damaged connectivity cable has taken the flight information display boards offline at London Gatwick Airport today, forcing airport staff to – honest – get out the dry erase markers and scribble information on whiteboards.
As an industry friend noted, having sent me news of this: “They seem to have forgotten all about the enterprise standards of Local Data / Fail over – Back-up systems / Independent internet connections on mission critical applications …”
Indeed.
Somebody in airport IT, or an exec who didn’t listen to the IT people, is due for a world-class version of what the Brits call a “bollocking.”
Hat Tip to the poor souls doing what they can. I’d assume if this happened at a hellpit of an airport like LaGuardia or Newark, somebody would just put a pillow in front of their face and read completely un-hearable updates into the public address system.
Due to damage to a Vodafone fibre optic cable, we are continuing to display our flight info manually. Contingencies are working – we have whiteboards and friendly staff on hand to help, and tens of thousands of passengers have departed on time. Apologies for any inconvenience.
— Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) August 20, 2018
#GatwickAirport @Gatwick_Airport’s passenger flight information details; most of which state ‘boarding’. pic.twitter.com/YJ6drqM35o
— London 999 Feed (@999London) August 20, 2018
Gatwick Airport upgrades it's departure boards #gatwick #gatwickairport pic.twitter.com/bJhewhZJqx
— Bob ?ankin ?? (@bigbob25a) August 20, 2018
@BBCNews chaos @ #GatwickAirport with staff writing flight info manually on whiteboards. pic.twitter.com/KAbJY6Z6ws
— Nigel Lane (@mrnaughtynige) August 20, 2018