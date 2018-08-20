Data Visualization, Displays, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Gatwick Becomes Poster Child For Digital Signage Failover Planning

 

A damaged connectivity cable has taken the flight information display boards offline at London Gatwick Airport today, forcing airport staff to – honest – get out the dry erase markers and scribble information on whiteboards.

As an industry friend noted, having sent me news of this: “They seem to have forgotten all about the enterprise standards of Local Data / Fail over – Back-up systems / Independent internet connections on mission critical applications …”

Indeed.

Somebody in airport IT, or an exec who didn’t listen to the IT people, is due for a world-class version of what the Brits call a “bollocking.”

Hat Tip to the poor souls doing what they can. I’d assume if this happened at a hellpit of an airport like LaGuardia or Newark, somebody would just put a pillow in front of their face and read completely un-hearable updates into the public address system.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @DaveHatzAVI: Heartbroken at the news a friend and colleague has lost his newborn daughter. #AVTweeps let’s help the Brenner’s offset so… - 3 days ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

With System On Chip Growing (And Evolving), It’s Time For An Updated Report

NanoLumens Develops Credit Course Aimed At Educating Architects On LED Tech

LED Display Market Now Valued At More Than $5B: Futuresource

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *