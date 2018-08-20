LED, PROJECTS no comments

Biz Dev Alert: LED-Palooza Planned At Crimson Tide’s Main Sports Venues

Someone on the LED display side of the business with ties to the University of Alabama may want to place a couple of calls to fellow alumni about a $600 million, 10-year plan that will see a whole bunch of new digital displays added to the public and behind the scenes areas of the Crimson Tide’s main sports venues.

This video shows what is planned (provided all the money is raised) …

For overseas readers – I’ll let hardcore fans argue over which US college football program is the biggest in the US, but certainly Alabama would be on the short-short list. Crimson Tide sports is a massive thing in that part of the country.

