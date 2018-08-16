NanoLumens Develops Credit Course Aimed At Educating Architects On LED Tech

This is a clever move by NanoLumens to get firmly on the radar of architects who design interior spaces, and do things like scheme in big LED video walls: get in their education ecosystem.

The Atlanta LED display manufacturer has developed a new certified course to be offered through the American Institute of Architects’ Continuing Education System, with the aim of helping architects who design things like airport terminals get their head around LED tech.

LED Display Canvases for Airport Wayfinding, Information Displays, Place-Making, Art and Entertainment (AIA Course NL-103-2018 CEU 1 HR Credit) gives participants examples of various digital signage applications, ranging from simple FIDS, BIDS, RIDS displays, to iconic large-format public art and sculptural installations.

These examples, says a press release, will be shown in the context of how they are initiated and funded, designed into the new or existing structure, installation requirements, support requirements, and more.

Nano has screens in some BIG airports like Hartsfield in Atlanta, Toronto Pearson and Changi in Singapore, so they can present with some authority and probably, if they’re cheeky, only present stuff their displays are involved in.

“Large-format direct-view LED displays are applicable for the various stakeholders doing business inside today’s airports worldwide; from DOOH advertisers, to concessionaires, airlines, and the airports themselves, so it is our responsibility to provide useful information and training to the architects and designers who shape these spaces,” says Brett Farley, NanoLumens Director of Strategic Business Development.

Participants, the release continues, will also learn infrastructure impact and requirements for successful LED display design and integration, including the use of sustainable materials and efficient electronic systems; unique structural and materials breakdown of bespoke visualization systems; key design drivers for large-scale airport projects (Sustainability, Smart Airport Initiatives, Public Art, etc.); and differentiators in products and business models in the large-format visualization industry.