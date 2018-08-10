Why Remove Items From A Digital Menu With Software, When Electrical Tape Will Do?

Spotted by a reader, at a McCafe in central NYC. Some things evidently aren’t available on the menu, so instead of someone going into the software to make changes, a staffer has covered up that information with electrical tape.
Thought it was just the stuff on the top right of the display and then noticed a whole line in the HOT items has been taped off.
¯\_(?)_/¯
Being a tiny little fish in the signage world I see this all of the time. If the message is not easy to change it will not be changed. If the messaging is controlled be a non responsive central office then the people on the front lines will “get out the tape”. If it is a paper poster then the only fast option is to “get out the tape”.
Our signage is not all that pretty or even remotely full featured – but it is ridiculously easy to keep updated. Because of that it gets updated.
A simple sign that is accurate is better than a stunning product with tape all over it.