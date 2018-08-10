CMS, retail one comment

Why Remove Items From A Digital Menu With Software, When Electrical Tape Will Do?

Spotted by a reader, at a McCafe in central NYC. Some things evidently aren’t available on the menu, so instead of someone going into the software to make changes, a staffer has covered up that information with electrical tape.

Thought it was just the stuff on the top right of the display and then noticed a whole line in the HOT items has been taped off.

¯\_(?)_/¯

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Two new episodes off to my sound engineer. You’ll be hearing chats starting next week with @igotchamedia and the di… https://t.co/C2ghb7kpnk - 11 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Video: “In NY, We Go Up” Creative At Footlocker Flagship

Montreal’s Stingray Gets Digital Signage Foothold In English Canada Via Acquisition Of NovraMedia

STRATACACHE Acquisitions Starting To Get Blended To Round Out Products

1 Comment

  • Paul Wheeler says:
    August 10, 2018 at 10:19 AM

    Being a tiny little fish in the signage world I see this all of the time. If the message is not easy to change it will not be changed. If the messaging is controlled be a non responsive central office then the people on the front lines will “get out the tape”. If it is a paper poster then the only fast option is to “get out the tape”.

    Our signage is not all that pretty or even remotely full featured – but it is ridiculously easy to keep updated. Because of that it gets updated.

    A simple sign that is accurate is better than a stunning product with tape all over it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *