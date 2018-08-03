Content, CREATIVE, Displays, retail one comment

Video: “In NY, We Go Up” Creative At Footlocker Flagship

This is a nice, sync’d set of animations done by motion graphic designer Steven D’Arbenzio, who works in the NY/NJ area.

“I was given the awesome opportunity to create an animated mural for Footlocker’s flagship store in Times Square, NYC,” says D’Arbenzio. “The ask was to create artwork that spoke to the strength, resilience, and culture of New Yorkers. As a New Yorker myself, I could not pass up this job. I will let it speak for itself! “IN NY WE GO UP.”

The displays are in an extra-high activation area of the store.

 

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

  • Jason Cremins says:
    August 3, 2018 at 8:33 AM

    The digital signage solution behind the excellent visuals by Stephen D’Arbenzio was installed and is managed by Activate the Space with Signagelive as the CMS. The solution has been built to allow reconfiguration of all the players/displays in the store both remotely and locally including synchronization of the players as shown in the video of Stephen’s work.

