Video: “In NY, We Go Up” Creative At Footlocker Flagship

This is a nice, sync’d set of animations done by motion graphic designer Steven D’Arbenzio, who works in the NY/NJ area.

“I was given the awesome opportunity to create an animated mural for Footlocker’s flagship store in Times Square, NYC,” says D’Arbenzio. “The ask was to create artwork that spoke to the strength, resilience, and culture of New Yorkers. As a New Yorker myself, I could not pass up this job. I will let it speak for itself! “IN NY WE GO UP.”

The displays are in an extra-high activation area of the store.