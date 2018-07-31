CREATIVE, Events no comments

Moment Factory Director Presenting At DSF’s Next Mixer, Week Tomorrow In Montreal

If you work in Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City or even upstate New York and Vermont, have a think about getting into Montreal next Wednesday for the Digital Signage Federation’s Meet and Greet mixer.

The August 8th evening event will have a lot of great networking, and a presentation on Digital Placemaking For Tomorrow’s Smart Cities by Amahl Hazelton from Moment Factory. Hazelton runs Strategy & Development for the  Urban Spaces business unit of the creative shop, which is behind some of the world’s most ambitious digital display and experiential projects.

Hazelton’s experience in digital place-making ranges from content-rich immersive experiences on Vancouver’s iconic Canada Place Convention Centre and the facades of the Federal Parliament building and the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, to the amazing digital at LAX and Changi airports.

The event runs from 6 pm to 8:30 and is at the splashy head offices of Stingray Media, at 730 Wellington in Montreal. The night includes networking, with hors d’oeuvres and bar service.

Broadsign is the host sponsor, and the night is also supported by Peerless AV, RMG Networks, Navori, GDS, Boardactive and Chief. Stingray is kindly providing the space.

Admission:
DSF Members – $15 USD
Non-Members – $25 USD
End Users & Network Operators – $20 USD

If your company is a DSF member but you are not listed as an employee, please send the DSF a request to be registered and we will add you and send you an invoice.

Here’s the registration page …

I’m going. If you are thinking about it, just know that Montreal – in mid-summer – is AMAZING.

