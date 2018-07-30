CREATIVE, Displays, LED, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Watch This Very Impressive 3D Animation Done For Rolls-Royce Stand

Here’s another video in which I’m short on details. This is from the Rolls-Royce exhibit at the recent Farnborough air show in the UK.

I spotted it on Linkedin.

The company used a big fine pitch LED cube and very clever three-dimensional graphics to market a component for its jet engines. What’s intriguing is that the content seems to be synced with another LED wall behind it.

I think this is one of those things in which you had to watch all this from a particular angle.

Couldn’t find an embed-ready link to the video so you have to click on that link up top, or here.

 

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
