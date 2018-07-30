Digital Signage Federation Launches Foundations Micro-Credential Program

The Digital Signage Federation has launched a self-paced online course aimed at industry newbies who want to get a base level of knowledge about what’s what.

The course is called DSF Foundations, and is divided into four chapters, with quizzes and comprehensive assessment at the end of the course. Completing the course provides a DSF Foundations digital credential. This course compliments the Digital Signage Expert Group’s certification program (Alan Brawn’s program), which results in people getting a DSCE designation.

The course is designed to take roughly two or three hours.

The chapters:

Introduction to Digital Signage Hardware for Digital Signage Software for Digital Signage Content Design for Digital Signage

If you are reading 16:9 it’s likely you are already well up the learning curve, but for people who want to get the fundamentals down, there are a couple of enrolment options.

The DSF is offering this course complimentary to one person from any current DSF member company. Non-members may also purchase the course. Additional course licenses may be purchased for those wishing to enroll more employees or customers.

Contact Brian Gorg at [email protected]on.org if you would like to enroll more than one person or purchase additional licenses.