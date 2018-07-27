Georgia Tech’s New Football Locker Room Includes Big Digital Signage Component

This is the renovated football locker room at Georgia Tech in Atlanta – following the lead of Texas A&M and University of Texas – and probably other schools – with screen-filled rooms that include displays at each player stall.

As the video below shows, there are also larger screens around the facility. Other U.S. schools that have done the big reno job and included flashy AV upgrades have openly said a big part of the strategy involves having enough bling to impress and sign excited young high school seniors to athletic scholarships.