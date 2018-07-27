PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Georgia Tech’s New Football Locker Room Includes Big Digital Signage Component

This is the renovated football locker room at Georgia Tech in Atlanta – following the lead of Texas A&M and University of Texas – and probably other schools – with screen-filled rooms that include displays at each player stall.

As the video below shows, there are also larger screens around the facility. Other U.S. schools that have done the big reno job and included flashy AV upgrades have openly said a big part of the strategy involves having enough bling to impress and sign excited young high school seniors to athletic scholarships.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @Amahl1: Looking forward to talking with everyone at the #DigitalSignageFederation's 1st Montreal Meet & Greet Aug 8th! Hope to see you… - 19 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

DSE/DSF Open Call for 2019 APEX Awards Nominations

Stunning, All Projection-Mapped Digital Museum Opens In Tokyo

Largest LED Board In South America Lights Up In Lima

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *