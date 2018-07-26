DSE/DSF Open Call for 2019 APEX Awards Nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for the 15th Annual APEX Awards, the awards program put on each year by Digital Signage Expo and guided/presented by the Digital Signage Federation.

The awards recognize and honor achievement in the creation and installation of compelling viewer content and interactive technology in the industry.

“The most exciting part about DSE is seeing the advancements in Digital Signage technology,” says DSE Show Director Andrea Varrone. “The APEX Awards showcase the very best installations that continue to come to life around the globe.”

The APEX Awards will be presented to three outstanding entries – Gold, Silver and Bronze – in a total of 12 categories. Additionally, one entry will win the APEX Installation of the Year and one entry will win the APEX Content of the Year.

New this year – an Integrator of the Year award that will honor the company that had the most successful overall year,with multiple project installations that achieved goals based on the criteria of challenge, creativity, ROI and ROO.

Entry categories will include Corporate Environments, DOOH Campaigns, Educational Environments, Entertainment & Recreation, Experiential Design & Planning, Healthcare Environments, Hospitality, Public Spaces, Restaurants, Bars and Foodservices, Retail Environments, Transportation and Venues.

To qualify, nominees must have a new or current digital signage or interactive technology program installed between Nov. 1, 2017, and Oct. 31, 2018. Updated content for existing digital signage installations that began running during the same time period will also qualify.

The deadline to submit entries is Dec. 21, 2018. Additional information and entry forms are available HERE.

The nominating companies can be the venues themselves, the technology providers that provided the installation hardware and software, the architects and design firms who conceived the project, as well as the system integrators who did the installation.

A single company is permitted to submit multiple nominations for separate projects. The cost to enter the DSE APEX Awards is $145USD per entry if submitted by midnight EDT Oct. 12, 2018. Thereafter, the cost per entry is $195USD.

The 2019 awards program will be held in the Pavilion Ballroom on Wednesday, March 27, from 5-7 p.m. following DSE’s free networking reception at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. DSE 2019 is March 26-29, 2018 in Vegas.

Awards are valuable for marketing, client relationships and company morale. Every year I marvel at how some companies totally get that and make the effort and small financial investment to get entries in. And every year I marvel how many other companies don’t bother, even when they’ve produced great work.

Ask yourself this simple question: Is award-winning a useful phrase to have in your company’s marketing materials, or on your personal CV.

Or is it good or bad to ring up a client and say, “Hey, that project we did for you. It won an international award for excellence.”

Duh.

Make the effort. For this, and for other award programs out there. Worth it.