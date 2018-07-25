Why When It Comes To Digital Signage Screens, Bigger Isn’t Necessarily Better

When it comes to displays in digital signage, just about all the attention goes to screens that have steadily grown bigger, skinnier and brighter.

Not a lot of attention or time has been spent on small screens – but there’s a real and growing market demand for displays in places like retail that don’t eat up all the merchandising space and better suit the store environment.

While the vast majority of display manufacturers have been fighting it out based on large displays, Mimo Monitors has, since 2008, been focused on small displays. The company’s sweet spot is a 10-inch tablet-sized screen that will actually survive in commercial environments, unlike consumer tablets.

I had a brief chat with Mimo’s President, David Anderson, at InfoComm last month, and we followed that up the other day with a proper podcast chat. Among the things you’ll hear about: what that name is all about.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS