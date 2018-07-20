Content, CREATIVE, PROJECTS no comments

Stunning, All Projection-Mapped Digital Museum Opens In Tokyo

This is the stunning new MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo, a 100,000 sq. ft. digital space that is entirely projection-mapped and hooked to motion sensors.

Put together in a collaboration between a property developer and the art collective TeamLab, the exhibition dubbed Borderless consists of 50 installation pieces that are affected and triggered by the motion of visitors walking around.

With the projectors off the rooms have some dimension but are otherwise empty. That would make it changeable with time, just by adding new graphics pieces.

Adults pay about $29 to get in and walk around.

More on the museum here, or you can watch this video:

The work is the first entry submitted for the 2019 Digital Signage Awards, and it’s obviously a pretty strong entry.

