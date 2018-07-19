CMS, Displays, PROJECTS, retail no comments

UK Sushi Chain Changes Up Menuboard Approach With Super-Stretched Displays

Here’s a nice implementation of digital menuboards in a fast food environment – changing things up with super-stretched displays and a bold, reasonably minimal content presentation – instead of many items wedged into limited visual space.

The project involves the London, UK-based sushi and bento restaurant chain, Wasabi, at seven stores around that city. The digital displays replaced printed lightboxes.

The program was put together by solutions provider Pioneer Group – running Signagelive CMS software on IAdea players, and using LG’s 86-inch Ultra Stretch displays across the majority of locations. More conventional 16:9 LCDs were tiled together at a pair of locations.

Wasabi says shifting to digital helped the small chain standardize its in-store experience, reduce the time required to maintain messaging and ensure diners were seeing accurate information at each site.

“This is the first time we’ve worked with the 86” display and the aspect ratio makes it perfect for menu boards providing 4K content, while also saving space,” says Mark Childerhouse, Director of Sales, Pioneer Group, in a case study“We worked with each location on an individual basis to ensure the displays were installed around the interior design ensuring installation looks clean and seamless.”

This kind of bold layout with big fonts and minimal images is attractive and effective, and a good lesson for QSR operators. It’s not, of course, always possible when operators have big lists of menu items that ALL need to get on screens. But when it is possible, I think this sort of thing works well, and I like how the stretched displays do indeed save some visual space in what are usually pretty tight confines.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @nds_signage: Earn money with #FIDS from #AdecsAirinfra powered-by #PADS4. Read their article here: https://t.co/HFBtZ7ILU4 https://t.co… - 23 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Interactive Retail Merchandiser Perch Completes $1.7M Seed Funding

Gordon Feller Talks About The Real Potential For Smart Cities And Digital OOH

2,000 Sq. Ft. Of Gorgeous Visualized Data About To Go Live At Charlotte, NC’s Airport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *