UK Sushi Chain Changes Up Menuboard Approach With Super-Stretched Displays

Here’s a nice implementation of digital menuboards in a fast food environment – changing things up with super-stretched displays and a bold, reasonably minimal content presentation – instead of many items wedged into limited visual space.

The project involves the London, UK-based sushi and bento restaurant chain, Wasabi, at seven stores around that city. The digital displays replaced printed lightboxes.

The program was put together by solutions provider Pioneer Group – running Signagelive CMS software on IAdea players, and using LG’s 86-inch Ultra Stretch displays across the majority of locations. More conventional 16:9 LCDs were tiled together at a pair of locations.

Wasabi says shifting to digital helped the small chain standardize its in-store experience, reduce the time required to maintain messaging and ensure diners were seeing accurate information at each site.

“This is the first time we’ve worked with the 86” display and the aspect ratio makes it perfect for menu boards providing 4K content, while also saving space,” says Mark Childerhouse, Director of Sales, Pioneer Group, in a case study. “We worked with each location on an individual basis to ensure the displays were installed around the interior design ensuring installation looks clean and seamless.”

This kind of bold layout with big fonts and minimal images is attractive and effective, and a good lesson for QSR operators. It’s not, of course, always possible when operators have big lists of menu items that ALL need to get on screens. But when it is possible, I think this sort of thing works well, and I like how the stretched displays do indeed save some visual space in what are usually pretty tight confines.