The 2019 Digital Signage Awards Have A Venue And Big Evening Planned In Amsterdam

The nine-year-old Digital Signage Awards is stepping up its game for 2019, on the heels of 2018 awards that had, for the first time, a physical event.

The 2018 awards were held during ISE, immediately after Invidis’ Digital Signage Summit. The 2019 event will again be held during ISE, but this time at a lovely old building in central Amsterdam.

Sixteen:Nine was a major sponsor in 2018 and is again in 2019, and I am also running the judging panel.

The awards will be on the evening of Wednesday February 6, 2019 at the Compagnie Theater.

“We’re delighted to have been able to announce the date of the event and the venue at the same time as the call for entries,” says Helen Warrilow, commercial director for the company that organizes and produces the awards program. “Finding such a venue, that’s elegant on the outside and atmospheric within, has sparked a great deal of interest from entrants and potential sponsors.”

Entries for the awards are already open and the categories have been completely revised to reflect the digital signage world as it works today. The closing date for entries is October 31.

Judging will take place during November and early December. I had a great set of judges for 2018 and would welcome their returned participation, as well as interest from others who genuinely know the industry. The awards are handed out solely on merit, and are entirely impartial. In other words, there’s no pay-to-play thing happening that might make people wonder why things won. I’ve seen a fair number of awards coming out of things like trade shows that seem highly dubious.

You can register your interest by sending an email and short biography to the organizers.

Gable is back as sponsor of the Grand Prix award. There are available category sponsorships, as well as there are opportunities to sponsor the official welcome reception at the Compagnie Theater or the “After Glow” party, following the Awards. You can request sponsorship details via the Awards website.