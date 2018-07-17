CREATIVE, Displays, LED, PROJECTS one comment

2,000 Sq. Ft. Of Gorgeous Visualized Data About To Go Live At Charlotte, NC’s Airport

A nine-gate, $200 million addition to Charlotte Douglas Airport, in North Carolina, opens tomorrow morning, with a main feature being some 2,000 sq. ft. of visualized data on several vast fine-pitch LED video walls.

The data visuals are the focal point of a public art piece, called Interconnected, commissioned by the airport to LA data artist Refik Anadol, the guy behind that crazy three-dimensional art piece on a lobby LED wall in a main Salesforce office block in San Francisco.

The abstract visuals for the piece are driven by data from global and regional air-traffic tracking software, airline flight information, baggage handling systems and parking and ground shuttle transportation throughout the airport campus.

The video walls are all Nanolumens product – a 140 foot wide that uses 2mm LED pitch and and 40-foot diagonal ones that are 4mm pixel pitch. The artwork is synchronized across the three and there are three “distinct visual chapters”:

  • Fluid Structures;
  • Impossible Materials;
  • Data Poems.

The visuals are real-time and designed to reflect the kinetic nature of an airport that serves more than 44.4 million travellers annually.  

Love this for a couple of reasons.

1 – The visuals are gorgeous, even though virtually everyone looking at them won’t know how they’re data-driven.

2 – Visualized data means there is just a one-time investment required for creative. With a lot of video walls, the big investments go into the capital cost and then the initial creative for the screens. But what often gets overlooked or under-appreciated (and budgeted) is the need to keep that content refreshed. With this set-up, data steadily refreshes the creative, with no human intervention.

This should win some awards.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
2,000 Sq. Ft. Of Gorgeous Visualized Data About To Go Live At Charlotte, NC's Airport #AVtweeps #datavisualizationhttps://t.co/EdtjBVRfjG - 3 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

German Testing Lab Shows Samsung’s QLED Display Tech Has No Burn-In Issues

Watch The Latest Digital Art Piece Running On NYC Fulton Center’s Digital Signage Network

Sao Paulo Office Block Lit Up By LED Art Project

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *