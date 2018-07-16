Videos: Helpful Insight On Using User-Generated Content In Digital Signage

Brad Parler of UK-based CMS firm ScreenCloud has completed a nice three-part video series on user-generated content for digital signage. Houston-based Parler, you may recall, joined ScreenCloud earlier this year, having built up a name doing very innovative corporate communications content for his old masters, blinds.com.

I’ve had a few emails recently from end-users asking for pointers on corporate comms, and I directed them to this series. Rather than doing that as more requests come in, I thought I’d let the broader readership know.

This is educational material, but there is, as would be expected, a modest sales spin to things. But Brad knows this stuff and it is worth 15 minutes or so watching these …