CMS, Content no comments

Videos: Helpful Insight On Using User-Generated Content In Digital Signage

Brad Parler of UK-based CMS firm ScreenCloud has completed a nice three-part video series on user-generated content for digital signage. Houston-based Parler, you may recall, joined ScreenCloud earlier this year, having built up a name doing very innovative corporate communications content for his old masters, blinds.com.

I’ve had a few emails recently from end-users asking for pointers on corporate comms, and I directed them to this series. Rather than doing that as more requests come in, I thought I’d let the broader readership know.

This is educational material, but there is, as would be expected, a modest sales spin to things. But Brad knows this stuff and it is worth 15 minutes or so watching these …

 

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

12+ year-old blog and podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst & bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Videos: Helpful Insight On Using User-Generated Content In #DigitalSignage #UGC @screencloud https://t.co/Skx9hVSdFP - 11 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

How To Keep Your Digital Signage Audience Looking

Watch The Latest Digital Art Piece Running On NYC Fulton Center’s Digital Signage Network

Printer Federal Heath Wins Digital Signage Rollout Deal With Kwik Trip C-Store Chain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *