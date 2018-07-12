Printer Federal Heath Wins Digital Signage Rollout Deal With Kwik Trip C-Store Chain

The mainstream printing/visual communications firm Federal Heath has been working its way into the digital signage sector in fits and starts for the last four or five years, but I met a guy at DSE who said his company was organized now for this business and getting some traction. A deal with a substantial US c-store chain would seem to verify that.

Federal Heath has announced a contract to execute a digital messaging program for La Crosse, WI-based Kwik Trip – with 8 to 12 screens per location, at positions like the hot dog roller grill (ugh!), beer cooler (yay!), register, and beverage bar. Federal Heath’s offer includes a cloud-based CMS (presumably a partner’s, but not sure which) that will do all the normal signage stuff like day-parting.

“Federal Heath provided a wealth of digital display knowledge, expertise and communication which convinced us to move forward with their solution. Our goal is to now have digital display in all 600+ stores by October 1, 2019,” says Mark Meisner, Director of Marketing for Kwik Trip.

It’s fair to say many to most traditional sign printing firms have struggled to expand into digital signage, but some are making a go of it – notably FastSigns and, evidently, Federal Heath.